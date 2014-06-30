BUZZ-JPMorgan upgrade puts a bounce in Osram shares' recovery

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
** Shares in German lighting company Osram rise 2.8 percent to the top of Frankfurt's midcap index, after JP Morgan upgrades the stock to "neutral" from "underweight" following a big decline in the group's shares.
** Osram shares are the no.2 traded stock in the MDAX after TUI.
** Shares in Osram hit a near 9-month low last week & are down 14 percent year-to-date, underperforming a 1.5 percent gain in Frankfurt's MDAX.
** The Siemens spin-off trades at 12.2 times forward earnings - the cheapest vs a basket of StarMine peers. link.reuters.com/nar32w
** UBS, meanwhile, trims its price target on the stock, keeps it a "buy."
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.
