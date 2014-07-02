BUZZ-Lufthansa nears 7-month low after Barclays downgrade

Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
** German airline Lufthansa shares down 2.6 percent, the biggest loser on the DAX and hitting an almost seven-month low
** Barclays cuts to "Equal Weight" from "Overweight" and reduces its price target on the stock to 16 euros from 21.50 euros.
** Barclays analysts say they are concerned that structural challenges in short haul Europe and Asia may be developing faster than they originally anticipated.
** Lufthansa issued profit warning last month, new CEO Carsten Spohr to provide update on strategy on July 9.
** 3 European airline profit warnings seen in past 3 weeks.
* The shareholders approved all proposals of the board of directors with one exception: 2016 compensation report did not find a majority of the consultative vote Source text - http://bit.ly/2onnOik
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to a regulator's review of the scandal.