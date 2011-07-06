STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Adecco up on JP Morgan rating upgrade

Shares in Adecco ADEN.VX, the world's largest staffing firm, rise more than 1 percent and outperform a weaker Swiss market after JPMorgan raises its rating to "overweight" from "underweight" and its price target to 72.80 Swiss francs from 54.40 francs.

Adecco is trading 1.1 percent higher at 55.70 francs.

"On a mid-term view, we view Adecco as best positioned to deliver a higher peak in margins and earnings due to its geographic profile and growing professional staffing exposure," JPMorgan analysts write.

Reuters messaging rm://katie.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net