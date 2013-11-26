STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Q4 investment bank revenues seen down 7 pct q/q-JPM

Investment banking revenues in the current quarter are set to drop 7 percent from the third quarter and 14 percent from a year ago due to weakness in fixed income, commodities and currencies (FICC) and equities, analysts at JPMorgan say.

Income in FICC, which accounts for the bulk of investment banks' revenue, is likely to be down 17 percent from the third quarter, excluding Goldman Sachs and Barclays, and down 29 percent from the fourth quarter of 2012, JPMorgan says. Analyst Kian Abouhossein says weak foreign exchange, commodities and rates will be partly offset by strong credit and a recent pick up in rates.

Equities revenues is forecast to drop 12 percent from the third quarter, but rise 15 percent from a year ago. Advisory and investment banking income is expected to be up 6 percent from the previous quarter, but fall 15 percent on the year, Abouhossein says in a note on Tuesday.

Investment banks have been hit hard by a slump in FICC revenues this year, hurt by tougher regulations and uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy, which sapped activity over the summer.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index was down 0.3 percent at 190 points by 0940 GMT.

