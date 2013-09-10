版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 10日 星期二 19:25 BJT

European shares rise, Bunds fall on Syria report

LONDON, Sept 10 European shares hit fresh session highs while German Bund futures extended losses on Tuesday, with traders attributing the move to a report of Syria accepting a Russian proposal on chemical weapons.

The FTSEurofirst was up 1.2 percent at 1,242.78 points by 1121 GMT, just off the session high of 1,243.17.

German Bund futures extended losses to a session-low of 136.82, down 80 ticks on the day.

