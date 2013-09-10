European shares rise, Bunds fall on Syria report

BRIEF-CWC Energy Services renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
* CWC Energy Services Corp. renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
LONDON, Sept 10 European shares hit fresh session highs while German Bund futures extended losses on Tuesday, with traders attributing the move to a report of Syria accepting a Russian proposal on chemical weapons.
The FTSEurofirst was up 1.2 percent at 1,242.78 points by 1121 GMT, just off the session high of 1,243.17.
German Bund futures extended losses to a session-low of 136.82, down 80 ticks on the day.
* JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
CHICAGO, April 4 Discount footwear retailer Payless ShoeSource said it had filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday with a plan to restructure debt and immediately close 400 underperforming stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.