Dividend, Bund yield gap hits record high

PARIS, June 7 The gap between the dividend
yields on the euro zone's top companies and the return on German
government debt is at a record high, prompting some to bet on
the spread snapping back, by scooping up stocks or using
derivatives.
A steep drop in share prices since mid-March combined with
unrelenting demand for low-risk Bunds has driven the spread
between the two yields to its widest since Thomson Reuters
started tracking the data in 2001, even wider than when it
spiked at the height of the financial crisis in early 2009.
With the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index
offering an average yield - dividend per share divided by price
per share - of 4 percent and 10-year Bund yields
at 1.2 percent, the spread is around 280 basis points.
Unlike in 2009, the gap has been gradually widening over the
past months, to reach the current "huge" spread, said Eric
Galiegue, head of Valquant, a Paris-based financial research
firm.
"It reflects all the systemic fears out there, such as the
implosion of the euro zone. It's a sign that investors'
capitulation is close, which should be followed by historic
buying opportunities in equities," he said.
The spread is an often used valuation measure, particularly
for long-term investors such as pension funds. With Bunds
usually historically yielding more than stocks, some see the
current gap in favour of dividends as a buy signal for stocks.
Over time, the spread would be expected to revert towards
the long-term average from today's extreme levels.
"In that context, playing the 'mean reversal' makes a lot of
sense. Think about it: companies are healthy, a lot of them have
strong exposure to foreign markets, and their stocks have never
been so cheap compared to Bunds, which are extremely expensive,"
Galiegue said.
The average corporate dividend yield moved above the Bund
yield in 2008 but really started to widen in mid-2011, with
yields on Bunds, seen as a safe haven from the euro zone debt
crisis, plunging below 2 percent and the dividend yield moving
towards 4 percent.
"LESS RISKY" DERIVATIVES PLAYS
To play a potential "mean reversal", investors unwilling to
yet dip their toes back into the stock market could use a less
volatile derivative pairs trade.
"You sell Bund futures and in front of that, you buy
dividend futures, with maturities at the earliest in December
2012 to give things a bit of time to settle down. This makes a
nice spread," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales
trading, at Global Equities.
Dividend futures, which trade in dividend points and not
yields, are relatively stable "so even if stock prices go
further down in the next few months, you're not suffering",
Thebault said.
For investors willing to take more risk, they can add Euro
STOXX 50 futures to the mix to get exposure to a potential
relief rally in stocks in the next few months.
"If you feel it's time to turn 'contrarian' in the current
negative mood, you buy one Euro STOXX 50 futures contract for
each dividend futures contract to make sure you catch the wave
when it comes, but with less risk than by buying stocks
directly," Thebault said.
For Valquant's Galiegue, however, the best way to play this
extreme spread is simply to move out of Bunds and start buying
equities with a time horizon of two to five years.
"For investors able to stomach a another few months of
roller-coaster markets, this may turn out to be the time to buy.
Down the road, stocks could double or even triple during the
next five years."
"NOT ALL DIVIDENDS ARE EQUAL"
Top euro zone blue chip dividend payers include utility GDF
Suez and Deutsche Telekom, with yields of 9
percent. Even the lowest payouts on the Euro STOXX 50, from LVMH
and L'Oreal, at about 2.3 percent, are
higher than current Bund yields.
It means investors buying shares of GDF Suez or Deutsche
Telekom now would get a return of 9 percent over the next 12
months, on top of a potential recovery in currently depressed
share prices.
"But not all dividends are equal," warned Frederic Biraud,
head of B*Capital, a Paris-based brokerage and wealth management
firm.
"For some companies, the dividend payout is too high and we
expect cuts on that front, especially from embattled Spanish
companies," he said.
"It's best to look for growth stocks that also offer good
dividends, and not purely hunting for the biggest yields, which
could turn out to be value traps."
Although doubts remain over the capacity of a number of
companies, particularly in the banking sector, to maintain their
dividend payouts, investors were relieved to hear BNP Paribas
, France's biggest listed bank, saying it hopes to
actually increase its payout after 2012.
However, Henri Chabadel, head of sigma asset allocation at
Groupama Asset Management, warned that the dislocation in
historical correlations between the different asset classes
should not been seen as a temporary hiccup, as things are not
about to go back to more "normal" patterns.
"The turbulence will last for much longer than what most
people anticipate. The problems faced by Europe are structural,
and it will take time to fix them. Simply injecting massive
liquidity won't do the job. This might just be the 'new
normal'," he said.