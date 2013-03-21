Euro and European stocks drop,Bunds rise after German PMI survey

LONDON, March 21 The euro fell to session lows
against the dollar while European shares extended losses on
Thursday after data showed German business activity lost steam
in March, suggesting Europe's largest economy would eke out
meagre growth this quarter.
The euro fell to $1.28865 on trading platform EBS
from $1.2931, and not far from a four-month low of $1.28435
struck on Tuesday. It was down 0.3 percent on the day.
The FTSEurofirst 300 extended falls, down 0.5
percent to 1,193.41 points.
German Bund futures erased losses to trade flat on
the day at 144.30 after the data.