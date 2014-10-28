UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Oct 28

LONDON Oct 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Tuesday, with December futures up 0.6 percent at 0725 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index fell 0.4 percent to 6,377.46 points on Monday, after managing a slight rebound last week from 15-month lows touched earlier in October.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered said operating profit for the third quarter fell 16 percent, hurt by rising costs from the restructuring of its South Korean business and a doubling of impaired loans.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Lloyds said on Tuesday it would set aside a further 900 million pounds ($1.45 billion) to compensate customers for mis-sold loan insurance, bringing its total bill so far to over 11 billion pounds.

* BG GROUP - Britain's third-biggest energy company reported a worse-than-expected 26 percent fall in third-quarter operating profit on the back of a continued decline of production in Egypt and a steep drop in oil prices.

* BP - The oil major said on Tuesday it will raise dividends for the third quarter by 5.3 percent year-on-year to 10 cents per ordinary share while trimming organic capital expenditure for the full year.

BP is expected to finish all legal procedures to become a stakeholder before the end of the year in the multi-billion dollar Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline project (TANAP) which promises to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian gas, an official at Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Monday.

* SMITH & NEPHEW - The healthcare group's surgical devices operation is still seen as a target for U.S. orthopedic implant maker Stryker Corp , the Daily Express said in its market report on Tuesday. Stryker said in May it had no intention of making a bid for Smith & Nephew Plc, whose shares had spiked higher after a report that Stryker was planning a bid.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Blaise Robinson)