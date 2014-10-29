UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Oct. 29

(Updates with company news, futures)

EDINBURGH Oct 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to open higher on Wednesday, with futures rising 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.6 percent, or 38.71 points, at 6,402.17 points. Mining companies such as Glencore, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto added the most points to the FTSE after the price of copper neared a two-week high.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to shutter its bond-buying program, closing one controversial chapter in its crisis response even as it struggles to manage a full return to normal monetary policy.

* NEXT - Britain's No.2 clothing retailer Next cut its profit guidance on Wednesday after unusually warm weather suppressed demand for its winter wears, sending an ominous sign to rivals ahead of the crucial Christmas season.

* STANDARD LIFE - Standard Life posted net inflows of 4.3 billion pounds ($6.94 billion) in the third quarter but said the outlook for the annuity market remained uncertain.

* ANTOFAGASTA - The Chilean copper miner Antofagasta posted a 5 percent fall in third-quarter output from the previous three months because of production stoppages at its Los Pelambres and Centinela operations.

* BP - Oil majors BP and Statoil said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was closing a probe into anticompetitive practices in oil price reporting, while a European Union investigation continued.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Shell Midstream Partners LP IPO-SHLX.N, a master limited partnership formed by Royal Dutch Shell Plc, priced its enlarged initial public offering of 40 million units at $23 per unit, above its expected price range of $19-$21 per unit.

