UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 10

LONDON Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by around 7 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.2 percent at 6,837.15 points on
Monday.
* UK RETAIL: British retail spending accelerated last month as shoppers
splashed out more than usual in the January sales, while food sales rose for the
second month in a row, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.
* BAE SYSTEMS : Australia has picked Britain's BAE Systems to carry
out heavy maintenance of Lockheed Martin Corp's LMT.N F-35 fighter jet in
Australia from 2018 and Tasman Aviation Enterprises (TAE) to service its
engines, its defence minister said on Tuesday.
* TESCO : Tesco rebuffed an approach from billionaire Dhanin
Chearavanont in December to buy the British retailer's Thai unit, but
undeterred, the tycoon is building financial firepower for another attempt,
people familiar with the matter said.
* HSBC : A panel of British lawmakers said on Monday they planned to
open an inquiry into HSBC Holdings, after media reports that the bank helped
wealthy customers dodge taxes and conceal millions of dollars of assets.
* STANDARD CHARTERED : The chief executive of DBS Group Holdings
, Piyush Gupta, said on Tuesday he has not been approached by anyone to
take the top job at Standard Chartered and he is not interested.
* BARCLAYS : Barclays Plc is planning to raise pay for
junior investment bankers as the British bank seeks to retain talent, Bloomberg
News reported, citing two persons familiar with the matter.
* OIL PRICE: Brent fell below $58 a barrel on Tuesday after China's consumer
inflation came in at a five-year low for January, raising worries about oil
demand in the world's second-largest economy.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)