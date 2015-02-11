版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 11日 星期三 14:49 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Feb 11

LONDON, Feb 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
1 to 2 points higher, or up 0.03 percent on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 8.03 points, or 0.1 percent, hit by
falls in heavily weighted mining and energy stocks. 
    
    * SKY, BT - Pay-TV group Sky has agreed to pay 4.2 billion
pounds ($6.4 billion) to show 126 live English Premier League matches a season
from 2016 to 2019, pressured by fierce rival BT to smash analysts' forecasts and
secure the best games. 
    
    * TESCO - British retailer Tesco's banking arm plans to grow its
share of the personal current account market significantly, bank Chief Executive
Benny Higgins said. 
    
    * TELECITY - British data centre provider Telecity is being circled
by private equity funds, sources familiar with the matter said, amid an increase
in takeover interest in the FTSE 250 company since the departure of its chief
executive in October. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 WS Atkins PLC                                Q3 2014 WS Atkins PLC
                                              Interim Management
                                              Statement Release
 HomeServe PLC                                Homeserve PLC Interim
                                              Management Statement
                                              Release
 Tullow Oil PLC                               Full Year 2014 Tullow Oil
                                              PLC Earnings Release
 Qinetiq Group PLC                            Qinetiq Group PLC Q3
                                              Interim Management
                                              Statement Release
 Dunelm Group PLC                             Half Year 2015 Dunelm Group
                                              PLC Earnings Release
 New Europe Property                          Full Year 2014 New Europe
 Investments PLC                              Property Investments PLC
                                              Earnings Release
 Markit Ltd                                   Q4 2014 Markit Ltd Earnings
                                              Release
 Reckitt Benckiser Group                      Full Year 2014 Reckitt
 PLC                                          Benckiser Group PLC
                                              Earnings Release
 Electrocomponents PLC                        Electrocomponents PLC
                                              Interim Management
                                              Statement Release covering
                                              the period up to the end of
                                              January 2015
 Telecity Group PLC                           Full Year 2014 Telecity
                                              Group PLC Earnings Release
 Redrow PLC                                   Half Year 2015 Redrow PLC
                                              Earnings Release
 ARM Holdings PLC                             Full Year 2014 ARM Holdings
                                              plc Earnings Release
 Thomas Cook Group PLC                        Q1 2014/2015 Thomas Cook
                                              Group PLC Interim
                                              Management Statement
                                              Release
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐