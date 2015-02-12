UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 12

(Adds company news)
LONDON Feb 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
6 to 8 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 6,818.17 points in the
previous session.
* BT GROUP - BT kicked off its 1 billion pound placing on Thursday,
saying it would launch an underwritten accelerated bookbuilding process
immediately to fund its 12.5 billion pound ($19 billion) acquisition of mobile
operator EE.
* RIO TINTO - The global miner handed shareholders a $2 billion
capital return on top of a higher than expected dividend on Thursday, despite
reporting its worst half-year profit in two years.
* Rio Tinto estimates that 125 million tonnes of iron ore capacity came out
of the market in 2014 and it expects at least a further 80 million tonnes to
come out this year as a result of weak prices, Chief Executive Sam Walsh said.
* IMPERIAL TOBACCO GROUP - Dividend growth of at least 10 per cent
confirmed, says Q1 growth brands volume up 11 pct, net revenue up 15 pct.
* INFORMA - FY revenue 1.14 billion stg, Final dividend 12.9 pence
per share, Total dividend 19.3 pence per share.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - A Royal Dutch Shell spokeswoman said on
Wednesday that talks with the United Steelworkers union (USW) were not broken
off on the 11th day of a refinery workers strike, contrary to a media report in
the morning.
* Brent hovered near $55 a barrel on Thursday after data showed U.S. crude
stockpiles set a record for the fifth week in a row, renewing fears that supply
is still far outpacing demand.
* London copper slipped in thin trade on growing worries that a renewed
Greek debt crisis could jolt the euro zone, while trade in general flattened out
as demand slowed ahead of the Lunar New Year.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)