UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 12

(Adds company news)
LONDON Feb 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
6 to 8 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 6,818.17 points in the
previous session.
* BT GROUP - BT kicked off its 1 billion pound placing on Thursday,
saying it would launch an underwritten accelerated bookbuilding process
immediately to fund its 12.5 billion pound ($19 billion) acquisition of mobile
operator EE.
* RIO TINTO - The global miner handed shareholders a $2 billion
capital return on top of a higher than expected dividend on Thursday, despite
reporting its worst half-year profit in two years.
* Rio Tinto estimates that 125 million tonnes of iron ore capacity came out
of the market in 2014 and it expects at least a further 80 million tonnes to
come out this year as a result of weak prices, Chief Executive Sam Walsh said.
* IAG - British Airways owner IAG is "nowhere near" walking away
from its bid to buy Irish airline Aer Lingus, despite political
opposition to the deal, chief executive Willie Walsh said in an interview
published on Thursday.
* IMPERIAL TOBACCO GROUP - Dividend growth of at least 10 per cent
confirmed, says Q1 growth brands volume up 11 pct, net revenue up 15 pct.
* INFORMA - The British business media group reported a statutory
full-year pretax loss, hurt by a non-cash impairment of 219 million pounds ($333
million).
* SUPERGROUP - The British firm behind the Superdry fashion brand
has parted company with its chief operating officer.
* British house prices rose last month at their slowest annual pace since
May 2013 and fell for a fifth month in London, according to an industry survey
that suggested political uncertainty ahead of a national election is crimping
demand.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - A Royal Dutch Shell spokeswoman said on
Wednesday that talks with the United Steelworkers union (USW) were not broken
off on the 11th day of a refinery workers strike, contrary to a media report in
the morning.
* Bank of England chief Mark Carney will probably say on Thursday that
British inflation will soon go negative, but the scale of its predicted
bounceback might make investors rethink how long interest rates will stay at a
record low.
* French power utility EDF will make an investment decision on its
16 billion pound ($24 billion) project to build two nuclear reactors in Hinkley
Point, Britain, this year, it said on Thursday, but added negotiations could
take a long time.
* Brent hovered near $55 a barrel on Thursday after data showed U.S. crude
stockpiles set a record for the fifth week in a row, renewing fears that supply
is still far outpacing demand.
* London copper slipped in thin trade on growing worries that a renewed
Greek debt crisis could jolt the euro zone, while trade in general flattened out
as demand slowed ahead of the Lunar New Year.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)