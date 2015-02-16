版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 16

LONDON Feb 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 6,873.52 points in the previous session after climbing to an intra-day high of 6,887.57, the highest since September last year.

* On Sunday, Greece said it was confident of reaching agreement in negotiations with its euro zone partners but reiterated it would not accept harsh austerity strings in any debt pact.

* Oil prices steadied as Japan's economy emerged from recession and as strong demand for refined products translated into healthy orders for crude.

* London copper held steady near a three-week top, underpinned by a slightly weaker dollar, as volumes dwindled ahead of Chinese New Year and with a holiday in the United States.

