UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 16

LONDON Feb 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 6,873.52 points in the
previous session after climbing to an intra-day high of 6,887.57, the highest
since September last year.
* On Sunday, Greece said it was confident of reaching agreement in
negotiations with its euro zone partners but reiterated it would not accept
harsh austerity strings in any debt pact.
* TESCO - Britain's biggest supermarket could cut up to 10,000 jobs
as part of its attempts to halt a slide in profits, The Sunday Telegraph
newspaper reported. A spokesman for Tesco declined to comment.
* BARCLAYS - A New York judge on Friday rejected Barclays Plc's
effort to dismiss state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's lawsuit accusing it
of defrauding clients about high-speed trading in its private "dark pool"
trading platform.
* HSBC - The bank apologised to customers and investors on Sunday
for past practices at its Swiss private bank after allegations that it helped
hundreds of clients to dodge taxes.
* ANGLO AMERICAN - The miner said it had suspended operations at its
Dawson coal mine in Australia after a worker was killed and another was injured
at the site on Monday morning.
* ASTRAZENECA - A U.S. federal judge ruled late on Friday that
AstraZeneca's patent on its Pulmicort Repsules treatment for asthma was invalid,
opening up the market to a second, cheaper generic version.
* MORRISONS - British grocer Morrisons said on Monday it had cut
prices on items like milk, cheese and cornflakes in the latest salvo in a
supermarket price war.
* Oil prices steadied as Japan's economy emerged from recession and as
strong demand for refined products translated into healthy orders for crude.
* London copper held steady near a three-week top, underpinned by a slightly
weaker dollar, as volumes dwindled ahead of Chinese New Year and with a holiday
in the United States.
