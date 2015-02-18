版本:
2015年 2月 18日 星期三

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Feb 18

LONDON, Feb 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 2 to 5 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,898.13 points on
Tuesday, its highest since early September. 
    
    * TESCO - Britain's biggest retailer has named John Allan as its
new chairman, succeeding Richard Broadbent who said in October he would step
down in the wake of the supermarket's 263 million pounds ($403 million) profit
overstatement. 
    
    * DE LA RUE - The banknote printer rose 5 percent on Tuesday, with
the Daily Mail attributing the move to rumours that the firm could be subject to
a 750 pence bid from Oberthur or a private equity group.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Galliford Try PLC                             Half Year 2015 Earnings 
 Coca-Cola Hellenic                            Full Year 2015 Results
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
