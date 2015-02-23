UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Feb 23

(Adds company news)
LONDON Feb 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 34 points, or 0.5 percent higher, on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,915.20 points
on Friday, just below a 15-year high of 6,921.32 hit on Wednesday and a record
peak of 6,950.60 scaled in late 1999.
* Euro zone finance ministers agreed in principle on Friday to extend
Greece's financial rescue by four months, averting a potential cash crunch in
March that could have forced the country out of the currency area.
* The accord requires Greece to submit by Monday a letter to the Eurogroup
listing all the policy measures it plans to take during the remainder of the
bailout period.
* HSBC - Europe's biggest bank, HSBC said its chief executive,
Stuart Gulliver, holds a bank account in Switzerland that was set up in 1998 to
hold bonus payments, responding to a report in the Guardian newspaper that said
he had a Swiss account that contained $7.6 million in 2007.
* LLOYDS - State-backed Lloyds Banking Group said on Monday that
the British government had reduced its stake in the bank to 23.9 percent from
24.9 percent previously.
* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS - Associated British Foods maintained
full year earnings expectations, with growth at its Primark discount fashion
chain and progress at its grocery, ingredients and agriculture businesses
offsetting continued weakness in its sugar operation.
* RSA - RSA Insurance Group Chief Executive Stephen Hester is set to
unveil a deeper cost-cutting plan at the London-based general insurance provider
as it works to turn around its business, the Financial Times reported.
* IAG - A trade union group representing Aer Lingus
workers has reversed its position and said it will now back a takeover approach
by IAG after the British Airways' owner laid out its growth plans for the Irish
airline.
* BUNZL - Business supplier Bunzl posted a 11 percent rise in
profit at constant exchange rates on Monday and said it expected further growth
in 2015, both in its existing business and from acquisitions.
* THOMAS COOK - British holiday company Thomas Cook Group is
seeking to sell its airline business as part of a cost-saving plan, the Sunday
Times newspaper reported, without citing its sources.
* APR ENERGY - APR Energy Plc said it was seeking an amendment to
its credit facility to avoid missing certain financial covenants going forward,
nearly a month after the company said it would move its power producing assets
out of Libya.
* QUINDELL - The troubled software firm said that talks with Slater
& Gordon were progressing over the disposal of its professional services
division.
