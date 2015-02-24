UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 24

(Adds futures price, company news items)
LONDON Feb 24 Britain's FTSE 100 futures edged up 0.1
percent on Tuesday, with the cash market also set for a steady start
* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,912.16 points on Monday.
* BHP BILLITON : Global miner BHP Billiton posted a
31 percent drop in half-year profit as prices for all its main products
collapsed, but beat market forecasts and flagged further belt tightening to
withstand the tough conditions.
* GREECE: Greece will present its economic reform plans to the euro zone on
Tuesday, a government official said, missing a Monday deadline for the list
which is a condition for extending the country's financial lifeline.
* BANKS: The U.S. Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission are investigating at least 10 major banks for possible rigging of
precious-metals markets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close
to the inquiries.
The banks under scrutiny are HSBC, Bank of Nova Scotia,
Barclays, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Societe
Generale, Standard Bank Group Ltd and UBS AG, the
newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1FmfjWG) Reuters could not immediately reach
the banks, the DoJ and the CFTC for comment outside regular business hours.
* BP : BP Plc on Monday appealed a federal judge's finding of
the size of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, which leaves the company
potentially liable to pay $13.7 billion in fines.
* GKN : Engineering group GKN reported a 4 percent rise in annual
profit and said it expected to grow again this year, helped by the continued
strong demand for car parts.
* PERSIMMON : Housebuilder Persimmon reported a 44 percent rise in
full-year profit on Tuesday after it sold 13,509 homes in 2014, and said the
outlook for the property market was positive.
* ASHMORE : Ashmore Group Plc's profit before tax rose by 37
percent to 110.7 million pounds ($171.06 million) in the six months to end of
December from a year ago period, the money manager said on Tuesday.
* CRODA : Specialty chemicals maker Croda International Plc
reported a 6.4 percent fall in full-year adjusted pretax profit, hurt by the
strengthening of the British pound against the euro.
* ALDERMORE: British challenger bank Aldermore plans to raise 75 million
pounds ($115.9 million) from the sale of shares in a stock market flotation next
month, it said on Tuesday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc is shelving
plans to build a new oil sands mine in northern Alberta, the largest such
project to be deferred as producers struggle with low energy prices.
* INMARSAT : Japan's second largest wireless carrier KDDI Corporation
said on Monday it plans to sell its entire 4.85 stake in satellite
communications company Inmarsat in an accelerated bookbuilding process.
* TESCO : One of the executives suspended over Tesco's 263 million
pounds commercial scandal has been made redundant just weeks after being
reinstated to his role, Sky News reported.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)