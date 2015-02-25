UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 25

(Adds company news)
LONDON Feb 25 Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which
climbed to a record high in the previous session, is likely to open 7 points
lower, or down 0.1 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For
* The benchmark index hit life-time high of 6,958.89 points on Tuesday,
surpassing its previous high of 6,950.60 set on Dec 30, 1999. The index closed
0.5 percent higher at 6,949.63 points in the previous session.
* RIO TINTO - The global miner will not be taken over by rival
Glencore because there is no value in it for shareholders and
regulators will never let it happen, Rio Tinto chief executive Sam Walsh said.
* WEIR GROUP - Engineer Weir Group said it expected a significant
reduction in revenue on a constant currency basis, as well as lower operating
margins, in 2015.
* MAN GROUP - Man Group reported a 62 percent jump in adjusted
pretax profit to $481 million for 2014 as it benefited from cost savings and
booked higher performance fees.
* ST. JAMES'S PLACE - British wealth manager St James's Place posted
forecast-beating full-year cash profits on Wednesday, boosted by a rise in
assets, underpinning a surprise increase in the firm's final dividend.
* BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS - Housebuilder Barratt Developments posted a
75 percent rise in profit in the six months to end-December on Wednesday after
it completed 6,971 new homes, and said its second half had started well.
* MORRISONS - Britain's No. 4 supermarket has named former Tesco
TSCO.L executive David Potts as its new chief executive, succeeding Dalton
Philips who was ousted in January.
* INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE - The company reported a 4.6
percent rise in full-year pretax profit before exceptional items as it lent more
in Poland and Lithuania, its biggest markets.
* WHITBREAD - The company said it expected to post full-year profit
toward the top end of market forecasts as strong demand at its Premier Inn
hotels and Costa Coffee chain helped deliver a 5.8 percent rise in fourth
quarter underlying sales.
* HAYS - The British recruiting firm raised its dividend after it
posted a 10 percent rise in underlying net fees on strong growth in Britain and
Australia.
* TSB BANKING GROUP - The new British bank said its full-year pretax
profit rose 2.3 percent, as the number of new accounts increased.
* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker has boosted its early-stage research
in autoimmune disease by signing a three-year research deal with start-up firm
Orca Pharmaceuticals, a small British biotech company formed in 2013, on a new
class of drugs.
* Britain's government and regulators are not ready for pension reforms, six
weeks ahead of their launch date, the head of the insurance body said.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The largest U.S. refinery strike in 35 years
could spread if talks over improved safety conditions do not resume soon, United
Steelworkers union (USW) International President Leo Gerard said on Tuesday.
* Brent crude edged up towards $59 a barrel on Wednesday, helped by better
than expected Chinese factory activity data, the Federal Reserve's flexible
stance on U.S. interest rates and the euro zone's approval of reforms proposed
by Greece.
* Activity in China's mammoth factory sector edged up to a four-month high
in February but export orders shrank at their fastest rate in 20 months, a
private survey showed, painting a murky outlook that argues for more policy
support.
* London copper slipped from a six-week high hit the session before, as
China returned from a week-long holiday and resumed selling on the prospect of
ample local metal supply.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)