UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, Feb 26

LONDON Feb 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12 to 14 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 14.25 points, or 0.2 percent at 6,935.38 points after setting a new record high of 6,958.89 points on Tuesday.

* HSBC - The UK tax authority said prosecuting and regulatory agencies would meet next week to discuss leaks of account information from clients who used a Swiss subsidiary of HSBC bank to evade tax.

* RBS - Royal Bank of Scotland reported a 2014 loss of 3.5 billion pounds ($5.4 billion), hit by a writedown on the value of its U.S. business Citizens and new charges relating to foreign exchange investigations and mis-selling.

RBS, which is 79 percent-owned by the British taxpayer, also announced the appointment of ex-financial regulator Howard Davies as its new chairman.

* REED ELSEVIER - Anglo Dutch publisher Reed Elsevier plans to return 500 million pounds ($777 million) to investors via a share buyback after reporting an as expected 3 percent rise in full-year underlying sales.

* CAPITA - British outsourcing group Capita posted a 14 percent rise in full-year revenue, nearly twice its target of 8 percent organic or underlying growth.

* RSA - RSA said on Thursday it posted a 2014 pre-tax profit of 275 million pounds ($427.24 million), recovering from a 244 million pound loss in 2013.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - British American Tobacco, the world's second-biggest tobacco company, reported a slightly smaller-than-expected full-year sales decline, as smokers continued to cut back on the habit.

* ASTRAZENECA - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the use of Actavis Plc's antibiotic, Avycaz, which is being co-developed with AstraZeneca, to battle drug-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.

* DEFENCE FIRMS - Companies which do not face an open competition for British defence contracts will be subject to greater scrutiny over costs under new plans to boost efficiency, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon will say on Thursday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The largest U.S. refinery strike since 1980 continued through its 25th day on Wednesday with no movement toward renewed talks to end a walkout by 6,550 union workers at 15 plants, including 12 refineries accounting for one-fifth of domestic capacity.

* SKY - Sky Sports has agreed to a four-year deal to broadcast live Major League Soccer, the British broadcaster and North American league said on Wednesday.

* SYNTHOMER - Chemical maker Synthomer Plc said its underlying pretax profit fell 4.6 percent in 2014 as European demand for its products flagged.

* JUPITER - - British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management posted forecast-beating full-year profit on Thursday, boosted by net inflows and the investment performance of its funds.

* PREMIER OIL - Oil producer Premier Oil has scrapped its 2014 dividend payment after reporting a $210 million loss on lower oil prices that forced the firm to book $328 million in impairment charges on some of its oil and gas assets.

* COLT GROUP SA - The telecommunications company reported a 45.8 percent drop in full-year pretax profit, hurt by lower revenue from its voice and IT services divisions.

* KAZ MINERALS - Copper producer Kaz Minerals, formerly known as Kazakhmys, said on Thursday that its Bozshakol project was on track to start production by the end 2015, as it posted annual core profit slightly ahead of analysts' forecasts.

* British consumers have turned more upbeat as faster pay growth and very low inflation make them more confident about their finances, a poll showed on Thursday, little more than two months before a national election.

* EX-DIVIDENDS - Diageo and easyJet trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday, trimming 2.57 points off the FTSE 100 index.

