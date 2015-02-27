UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Feb. 27

(Adds futures, further company news)

LONDON Feb 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening little changed on Friday, with March futures on the index flat at 0730 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed ended 0.2 percent higher at 6,949.73 points on Thursday.

* British consumer confidence held steady at a high level this month as low inflation and rising wages made Britons more confident about their finances, according to a poll published on Friday.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Lloyds has reported its first dividend since its bailout during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009 at a cost of 20 billion pounds ($31 billion) to taxpayers.

* BARCLAYS - The bank's' will more than double its 500 million pound provision for foreign exchange-rigging fines next week, Sky News reported late on Thursday.

* OLD MUTUAL - Anglo-South African financial services firm said on Friday its operating profit for 2014 rose 16 percent to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.47 billion), just above analysts' expectations.

* INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP -The British Airways-owner upgraded its profit forecast for 2015 by over 20 percent, after reporting a slightly better than expected 81 percent jump in profit last year.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The United Steelworkers union (USW) and representatives for several U.S. refineries discussed on Thursday a possible resumption of face-to-face negotiations to settle a 26-day strike, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto said on Friday that in its latest moves to slash costs in response to weak commodity prices it was letting go its energy chief, rolling its coal and uranium businesses into two other units and cutting some other corporate jobs.

* RENTOKIL INITIAL - British support services firm said it was confident for the year ahead but cautioned some parts of Europe remained challenging, after it posted a 58.4 percent rise in underlying full-year pretax profit.

