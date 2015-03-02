UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 2

LONDON, March 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 7 to 13 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,946.66 points on Friday, settling
back after having touched a record intraday high of 6,967.24 points.
* CHINA RATE CUT: Weakness in China's vast manufacturing sector, aggravated
by high real borrowing costs and weak demand, appears to have driven the central
bank to accelerate the pace of monetary easing to ward off deflation in the
world's second-largest economy. Cuts to benchmark lending and deposit rates,
announced by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Saturday evening, pre-empted
official data released on Sunday that showed a second consecutive month of
shrinking manufacturing activity for February.
* OIL PRICE: Oil stayed in the red on Monday on supply concerns despite
partly recovering from earlier losses after a private business survey showed an
improvement in China's manufacturing sector in February.
* UK HOUSE PRICES: British house prices rose by the smallest annual amount
since September 2013 in February, after the first monthly drop in house prices
in five months, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Monday.
* TECH SECTOR: Chip maker NXP Semiconductors NV has agreed to buy
smaller peer Freescale Semiconductor Ltd and merge operations in a deal
valuing the combined company at over $40 billion.
* IAG /AER LINGUS : International Consolidated Airlines
Group (IAG) is to make "concrete proposals" to the Irish government next week to
try and convince it to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus, the Sunday
Business Post reported.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE /NOVARTIS : GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis
said on Monday they had completed a series of asset swaps worth more than $20
billion that will reshape both drugmakers.
* INTERTEK : British product-testing firm Intertek Group posted a
2.3 percent rise in full-year revenue, at constant currency, helped by demand
for testing in the textile, electrical and building products sectors.
* TRINITY MIRROR : Trinity Mirror said it would pay a dividend for
the first time since 2008 after tight cost control and digital advertising sales
helped the British newspaper publisher to stem the rate of revenue decline.
* AFREN : Oil and gas company Afren said it had deferred a debt
payment and was continuing talks with bondholders.
* KELLER : Keller Group Plc, a British ground engineering contractor,
posted a 15 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, helped by a gradual
recovery in the United States, its largest market by revenue.
* HISCOX : Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd reported a 5.5
percent drop in full-year pre-tax profit as fierce competition and fewer
catastrophes dragged on insurance and reinsurance prices.
* THORNTONS : Chocolate maker Thorntons posted lower first-half sales
and profits.
* UK BANKS: The Liberal Democrats have called upon Chancellor George Osborn
to increase U.K. banks' tax bill by 1 billion pounds a year to help eliminate
Britain's 30 billion pound structural deficit, the Financial Times reported.
* BHP BILLITON : Australian nickel explorer Sirius Resources SIR.AX
will supply BHP Billiton's Nickel West division in Australia with
much-needed nickel-in-concentrate under a three-year supply agreement, Sirius
said on Monday.
* UK DIESEL TAX: The British government rejected calls on Sunday to raise
taxes on diesel vehicles to reduce air pollution but said it will consider a
national network of low-emission zones.
* NEWS CORP : Former editor of the now-defunct tabloid News of the
World, Rebekah Brooks is all set to make a comeback to her alma mater News Corp.
, to run its social media news agency Storyful, the Financial Times
reported.
* BP : John Browne, the former chief executive of BP BP.L, will take
charge of a $10 billion oil and gas venture backed by Russian billionaire
Mikhail Fridman to help it expand internationally through partnerships and
acquisitions, the Financial Times reported.
* RWE /DEA: German utility RWE will complete a 5 billion euro
($5.60 billion) deal to sell oil and gas unit DEA to Russian tycoon
Mikhail Fridman on Monday, despite a late British move to block part of the
sale, the company said on Sunday.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)