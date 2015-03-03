UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3

BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MEDC and Hangzhou Municipal Government for global trade
LONDON, March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 6 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower at 6,940.64 points in the previous session after setting a new record high.
* BARCLAYS - The bank is expected to set aside more money for potential foreign exchange fines and to add to its compensation tab for UK customer mis-selling, eating into an expected slim rise in profits.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank will shrink its bonus pool for 2014 by about 9 percent to around 715 million pounds ($1.1 billion), Sky News reported late on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
* Brent crude futures rose above $60 a barrel on Tuesday, after a sharp drop in the previous session on record U.S. stocks, as firm Asian markets supported prices.
* London copper slipped on Tuesday from a seven-week peak hit in the previous session as expectations of rising U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar and flattened commodity prices.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
- Full Year 2014 Barclays PLC Earnings Release
- 2014 Paddy Power Plc Earnings Release
- 2014 Glencore PLC Earnings Release
- Q3 2015 Ashtead Group PLC Earnings Release
- Full Year 2014 Taylor Wimpey PLC Earnings Release
- Full Year 2014 Travis Perkins PLC Earnings Release
- Full Year 2014 Tullett Prebon PLC Earnings Release
- Full Year 2014 Pace PLC Earnings Release
- Full Year 2014 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC Earnings Release
- Stagecoach Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release
