UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3

BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MEDC and Hangzhou Municipal Government for global trade
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
LONDON, March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 6 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower at 6,940.64 points in the previous session after setting a new record high.
* BARCLAYS - The bank set aside 750 million pounds more for potential foreign exchange fines and litigation as the British bank's annual profits rose a higher-than-expected 12 percent thanks to a sharp cut in costs.
* GLENCORE - Miner and commodity trader Glencore said it had taken an impairment charge of $1.1 billion on lower commodity prices, as it posted a 2 percent fall in 2014 core profit, in line with analysts' expectations.
* PADDY POWER - The company will return 392 million euros ($439.28 million) to shareholders after the Irish gambling company said it had failed to identify any compelling acquisitions to spend its cash on following a year of record profit growth.
* TAYLOR WIMPEY - The British housebuilder said it had seen a strong start to the spring selling season as it posted a 68 percent rise in 2014 profit and more than doubled its final dividend.
* TRAVIS PERKINS - Britain's biggest supplier of building materials posted a 14.9 percent rise in 2014 earnings and said it was confident it can continue to outperform the markets it operates in over the year ahead and the medium-term.
* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP - The company announced to raise final dividend by 4.8 percent to 8.8 pence/share.
* ASHTEAD GROUP - The British industrial equipment hire group raised its full year expectations after posting a 33 percent rise in quarterly profits on strong demand in the United States and Britain.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank will shrink its bonus pool for 2014 by about 9 percent to around 715 million pounds ($1.1 billion), Sky News reported late on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India's largest drugmaker by sales, said it has agreed to buy GlaxoSmithKline's opiates business in Australia to strengthen its pain management portfolio.
* TULLETT PREBON - British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon reported a 13 percent decline in full-year pretax profit, hurt by a regulatory crackdown on risky trading and low interest rates dampening market volatility, a key driver of demand for its services.
* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - The company said on Tuesday it was seeking to buy the 24.7 percent it did not already own in Brazil's Souza Cruz and to delist the company.
* Brent crude futures rose above $60 a barrel on Tuesday, after a sharp drop in the previous session on record U.S. stocks, as firm Asian markets supported prices.
* London copper slipped on Tuesday from a seven-week peak hit in the previous session as expectations of rising U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar and flattened commodity prices.
