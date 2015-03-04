版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday March 4

LONDON, March 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 10 to 11 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The FTSE 100 index was down 51.51 points, or 0.7 percent, at
6,889.13 points at the close on Tuesday, not far from a record high of 6,974.26
points set in the previous session. 

    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland is aiming to cut
as many as 14,000 jobs in its investment banking units across the United States
and Asia, the Financial Times reported. 
    
    * RIO TINTO - Australia's Bengalla coal mine has been cleared to
boost output by a third and operate for another two decades, majority owner Rio
Tinto said on Wednesday. 
    
    * AIRLINES - Ryanair wants details of British Airways owner IAG's
 plans for Aer Lingus, including possible remedies to
competition concerns, before it decides whether to accept IAG's offer for its 30
percent stake, its chief executive said on Tuesday. 
    
    * Prices in British shops fell at a faster pace in February as tough
competition drove down clothing and furniture costs, while food prices fell for
a second month in a row, an industry body said on Wednesday. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
    
 CLS Holdings PLC                          Full Year 2014 CLS Holdings
                                           PLC Earnings Release
 Legal & General Group PLC                 Full Year 2014 Legal &
                                           General Group PLC Earnings
                                           Release
 Sportech PLC                              Full Year 2014 Sportech PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 4imprint Group PLC                        Full Year 2014 4imprint
                                           Group PLC Earnings Release
 Novae Group PLC                           Full Year 2014 Novae Group
                                           PLC Earnings Release
 Greggs PLC                                Full Year 2014 Greggs PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 Capital & Regional PLC                    Full Year 2014 Capital &
                                           Regional PLC Earnings
                                           Release
 BBA Aviation PLC                          Full Year 2014 BBA Aviation
                                           PLC Earnings Release
 Carillion PLC                             Full Year 2014 Carillion
                                           PLC Earnings Release
 Advanced Medical Solutions                Full Year 2014 Advanced
 Group PLC                                 Medical Solutions Group PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 Lookers PLC                               Full Year 2014 Lookers PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 Dignity PLC                               Full Year 2014 Dignity PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 Fresnillo PLC                             Full Year 2014 Fresnillo
                                           PLC Earnings Release
 Melrose Industries PLC                    Full Year 2014 Melrose
                                           Industries PLC Earnings
                                           Release
 ITV PLC                                   Full Year 2014 ITV PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 Standard Chartered PLC                    Full Year 2014 Standard
                                           Chartered PLC Earnings
                                           Release
 
    
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

