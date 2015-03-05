UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 5

(Adds company news)
LONDON, March 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
11 to 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,919.24 points in the
previous session.
* SCHRODERS - The company reported a 16 percent jump in pretax
profits for 2014 to 517.1 million pounds ($787.28 million), boosted by 24.8
billion in net inflows.
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP - The LSE reported a 19 percent jump
in adjusted full-year pretax profit, helped by a flurry of stock market listings
last year, its busiest for initial public offerings in seven years.
* AGGREKO - The company says: Total dividend 27.12 pence per share,
final dividend 17.74 pence per share, encouraging start to 2015. Expects
underlying trading profit to be broadly in line with last year.
* FRIENDS LIFE - The company reported a 38 percent rise in pre-tak
profits.
* AVIVA - The insurer reported a 6 percent rise in 2014 operating
profit, in line with market expectations, and warned it had more work to do to
complete a turnaround in its performance.
* ADMIRAL GROUP - The company announced a strong annual result with
group profit before tax of 357 million pounds ($543.53 million) for the year to
December 2014.
* BETFAIR - Online gambling company Betfair hiked its full-year
profit forecast range after it said trading had remained strong following a
better-than-expected third-quarter performance.
* China announced an economic growth target for 2015 of around 7 percent and
said it would boost government spending, signalling that the lowest rate of
expansion for a quarter of a century is the "new normal" for the world's No.2
economy.
* The European Central bank is set to start its quantitative easing, or
bond-buying, programme worth more than 1 trillion euros this month. The bank is
expected to provide more details later in the day following its policy meeting.
* The Bank of England also holds a policy meeting later in the day.
* HSBC - The bank's top two bosses will be held responsible for
transforming it into a simpler institution, Bank of England Deputy Governor
Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday, as Europe's biggest bank tries to clean up
after a Swiss tax scandal.
* Brent crude was flat, managing to hold above $60 a barrel as investors
brushed aside bearish U.S. inventories data to focus on the lack of a deal in
talks over Iran's nuclear programme.
* London copper was little changed as markets digested China's latest
outline for economic reform and looked ahead to a central bank meeting in Europe
and key U.S. jobs data.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
($1 = 0.6568 pounds)
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)