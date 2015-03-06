版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, March 6

LONDON, March 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 3 to 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,961.14
points, near the 6,974.26 record it set this month, boosted by strong earnings
from insurer Aviva.
    
    * BHP BILLITON  - An Australian senator called for an inquiry into
suspected foreign bribery at top companies including miner BHP Billiton and
contractor Leighton Holdings, saying the country needs tighter
enforcement against corruption. 
    
    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - British finance minister George Osborne
said not radically restructuring Royal Bank of Scotland in 2010 was a mistake
and now says he would like "to get rid of the stake as quickly as we can" after
the general election, the Financial Times reported. 
    
    * THOMAS COOK - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International 
said it has bought a 5 percent stake in British travel group Thomas Cook Group,
deepening its foray into Europe's tourism sector after buying French holiday
maker Club Med last month. 
    
    * AFREN - Founder of oil producer Afren Plc, Ethelbert Cooper, is
planning to change the company's capital structure with a new partnership
involving a consortium of Chinese investors, the Financial Times reported.
 

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
