UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, March 6

LONDON, March 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 to 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,961.14 points, near the 6,974.26 record it set this month, boosted by strong earnings from insurer Aviva. * BHP BILLITON - An Australian senator called for an inquiry into suspected foreign bribery at top companies including miner BHP Billiton and contractor Leighton Holdings, saying the country needs tighter enforcement against corruption. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - British finance minister George Osborne said not radically restructuring Royal Bank of Scotland in 2010 was a mistake and now says he would like "to get rid of the stake as quickly as we can" after the general election, the Financial Times reported. * THOMAS COOK - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International said it has bought a 5 percent stake in British travel group Thomas Cook Group, deepening its foray into Europe's tourism sector after buying French holiday maker Club Med last month. * AFREN - Founder of oil producer Afren Plc, Ethelbert Cooper, is planning to change the company's capital structure with a new partnership involving a consortium of Chinese investors, the Financial Times reported. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Marshalls PLC Full Year 2014 Marshalls PLC Earnings Release AGA Rangemaster Group PLC Full Year 2014 AGA Rangemaster Group PLC Earnings Release Alliance Trust PLC Full Year 2014 Alliance Trust PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)