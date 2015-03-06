UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, March 6

LONDON, March 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 3 to 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,961.14
points, near the 6,974.26 record it set this month, boosted by strong earnings
from insurer Aviva.
* BHP BILLITON - An Australian senator called for an inquiry into
suspected foreign bribery at top companies including miner BHP Billiton and
contractor Leighton Holdings, saying the country needs tighter
enforcement against corruption.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - British finance minister George Osborne
said not radically restructuring Royal Bank of Scotland in 2010 was a mistake
and now says he would like "to get rid of the stake as quickly as we can" after
the general election, the Financial Times reported.
* THOMAS COOK - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International
said it has bought a 5 percent stake in British travel group Thomas Cook Group,
deepening its foray into Europe's tourism sector after buying French holiday
maker Club Med last month.
* AFREN - Founder of oil producer Afren Plc, Ethelbert Cooper, is
planning to change the company's capital structure with a new partnership
involving a consortium of Chinese investors, the Financial Times reported.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Marshalls PLC Full Year 2014 Marshalls
PLC Earnings Release
AGA Rangemaster Group PLC Full Year 2014 AGA
Rangemaster Group PLC
Earnings Release
Alliance Trust PLC Full Year 2014 Alliance
Trust PLC Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)