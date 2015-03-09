UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 9

LONDON, March 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28 to 32 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent lower at 6,911.80 points in the previous session, but remained near its recent record closing level of 6,961.14.

* BP - The oil major on Friday ended its bid to oust the administrator overseeing payouts to businesses and individuals claiming damages arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, citing steps the administrator has taken to reduce the threat of fraud.

* Brent crude fell towards $59 a barrel on Monday as a promising U.S. jobs report pushed the dollar up, offsetting geopolitical tensions and the threat of output cuts in Libya and Iraq.

* London copper sank to its lowest in two weeks on a stronger dollar.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

- Full Year 2014 WPP PLC Earnings Release

- Half Year 2015 Gemfields PLC Earnings Release

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)