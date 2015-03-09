UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 9

LONDON, March 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
28 to 32 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, on Monday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent lower at 6,911.80 points in the
previous session, but remained near its recent record closing level of 6,961.14.
* BP - The oil major on Friday ended its bid to oust the
administrator overseeing payouts to businesses and individuals claiming damages
arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, citing steps the administrator
has taken to reduce the threat of fraud.
* Brent crude fell towards $59 a barrel on Monday as a promising U.S. jobs
report pushed the dollar up, offsetting geopolitical tensions and the threat of
output cuts in Libya and Iraq.
* London copper sank to its lowest in two weeks on a stronger dollar.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
- Full Year 2014 WPP PLC Earnings Release
- Half Year 2015 Gemfields PLC Earnings Release
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)