UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday March 10

LONDON, March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 14 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,876.47
points on Monday, extending Friday's decline, led down by property stocks.
* PRUDENTIAL - Prudential CEO Tidjane Thiam is to step down to join
Credit Suisse, with Prudential saying they have identified a successor
to take over as CEO at the insurance firm.
Prudential also announced IFRS operating profit of 3,186 million pounds
($4.80 billion), up 14 percent, with an increase in 2014 full year dividend by
10 percent to 36.93 pence per share.
* RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto said on Tuesday it expects
about 85 million tonnes of excess iron ore supply to exit the global market in
2015.
* HSBC - Argentina wants HSBC Holdings Plc to repatriate $3.5
billion that it says the bank's Argentine branch moved offshore to help clients
evade taxes and move capital abroad, the country's tax chief said on Monday.
* ANTOFAGASTA - Antofagasta PLC's Los Pelambres copper mine said it
would immediately appeal a Chilean court ruling on Monday that it should
demolish a waste deposit tank, saying that such a move would put operations and
the environment at risk.
* British retail spending kept shops busy in what is normally a quiet month
in February, suggesting a plunge in inflation has given consumers a boost, an
industry survey showed on Tuesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Close Brothers Group PLC Half Year 2015 Close
Brothers Group PLC Earnings
Release
Inchcape PLC Full Year 2014 Inchcape PLC
Earnings Release
John Menzies PLC Full Year 2014 John Menzies
PLC Earnings Release
SDL PLC Full Year 2014 SDL PLC
Earnings Release
G4S PLC Full Year 2014 G4S PLC
Earnings Release
Tyman PLC Full Year 2014 Tyman PLC
Earnings Release
Ocado Group PLC Q1 2015 Ocado Group PLC
Trading Statement Release
Cairn Energy PLC Full Year 2014 Cairn Energy
PLC Earnings Release
esure Group PLC Full Year 2014 esure Group
PLC Earnings Release
Prudential PLC Full Year 2014 Prudential
PLC Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
($1 = 0.6632 pounds)
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)