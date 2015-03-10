UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday March 10

LONDON, March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,876.47 points on Monday, extending Friday's decline, led down by property stocks. * PRUDENTIAL - Prudential CEO Tidjane Thiam is to step down to join Credit Suisse, with Prudential saying they have identified a successor to take over as CEO at the insurance firm. Prudential also announced IFRS operating profit of 3,186 million pounds ($4.80 billion), up 14 percent, with an increase in 2014 full year dividend by 10 percent to 36.93 pence per share. * RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto said on Tuesday it expects about 85 million tonnes of excess iron ore supply to exit the global market in 2015. * HSBC - Argentina wants HSBC Holdings Plc to repatriate $3.5 billion that it says the bank's Argentine branch moved offshore to help clients evade taxes and move capital abroad, the country's tax chief said on Monday. * ANTOFAGASTA - Antofagasta PLC's Los Pelambres copper mine said it would immediately appeal a Chilean court ruling on Monday that it should demolish a waste deposit tank, saying that such a move would put operations and the environment at risk. * British retail spending kept shops busy in what is normally a quiet month in February, suggesting a plunge in inflation has given consumers a boost, an industry survey showed on Tuesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Close Brothers Group PLC Half Year 2015 Close Brothers Group PLC Earnings Release Inchcape PLC Full Year 2014 Inchcape PLC Earnings Release John Menzies PLC Full Year 2014 John Menzies PLC Earnings Release SDL PLC Full Year 2014 SDL PLC Earnings Release G4S PLC Full Year 2014 G4S PLC Earnings Release Tyman PLC Full Year 2014 Tyman PLC Earnings Release Ocado Group PLC Q1 2015 Ocado Group PLC Trading Statement Release Cairn Energy PLC Full Year 2014 Cairn Energy PLC Earnings Release esure Group PLC Full Year 2014 esure Group PLC Earnings Release Prudential PLC Full Year 2014 Prudential PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.6632 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout)