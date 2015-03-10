UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday March 10

(Adds company news, futures)
LONDON, March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 14 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent at 0728 GMT. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,876.47
points on Monday, extending Friday's decline, led down by property stocks.
* PRUDENTIAL - Prudential CEO Tidjane Thiam is to step down to join
Credit Suisse, with Prudential saying they have identified a successor
to take over as CEO at the insurance firm.
Prudential also announced that operating profit rose 14 percent, with an
increase in 2014 full year dividend by 10 percent to 36.93 pence per share.
* RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto said on Tuesday it expects
about 85 million tonnes of excess iron ore supply to exit the global market in
2015.
* HSBC - Argentina wants HSBC Holdings Plc to repatriate $3.5
billion that it says the bank's Argentine branch moved offshore to help clients
evade taxes and move capital abroad, the country's tax chief said on Monday.
* ANTOFAGASTA - Antofagasta PLC's Los Pelambres copper mine said it
would immediately appeal a Chilean court ruling on Monday that it should
demolish a waste deposit tank, saying that such a move would put operations and
the environment at risk.
* British retail spending kept shops busy in what is normally a quiet month
in February, suggesting a plunge in inflation has given consumers a boost, an
industry survey showed on Tuesday.
* Britain's markets regulator said many so-called payday lenders are failing
to treat properly customers who are in arrears and could face further action.
* G4S - G4S, the world's biggest security group, said it would
increase provisions for under-performing UK government contracts by 45 million
pounds ($68 million) as it posted a better than expected rise in 2014 profit.
* OCADO - Online retailer Ocado announced a 15.2 percent rise in
retail sales.
* INCHCAPE - The automaotive retail company hiked its dividend
after reporting strong underlying operating profit growth of 15.3 percent.
* ARM - Apple Inc launched its long-awaited watch on
Monday, including yellow or rose gold models with sapphire faces costing up to
$17,000, but some investors questioned whether Chief Executive Tim Cook's first
product would be a breakaway hit.
ARM licenses chip designs for some Apple products.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
($1 = 0.6632 pounds)
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)