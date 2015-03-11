UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 11

LONDON, March 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen edging higher at the open on Wednesday, with March futures on the index up 0.2 percent at 0729 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index suffered its biggest decline so far this year on Tuesday, when it fell 2.5 percent to 6,702.84 points. The FTSE has retreated from a record high of 6,974.26 points it reached on March 2 but remains up by 2 percent since the start of the year.

* Growth in China's investment, retail sales and factory output all missed forecasts in January and February and fell to multi-year lows, leaving investors with little doubt that the economy is still losing steam and in need of further support measures.

* RIO TINTO - The global miner expects some 85 million tonnes of iron ore capacity to be taken out of the world market in 2015 because a price slump has made it too costly to produce, on top of an estimated 125 million tonnes last year.

* MICHAEL PAGE - The staff recruitment firm posted a 17 percent rise in full-year pretax profit on Wednesday, boosted by strong demand for permanent jobs in UK, Germany, the U.S. and Greater China.

* N BROWN GROUP PLC - The plus-size clothing retailer cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time, after a challenging autumn season.

* BWIN.PARTY - The online gambling company in talks with suitors over potential offers for the firm, said the decline of regulated poker markets in Europe had hit its earnings in 2014.

* FOXTONS GROUP - The estate agent said on Wednesday its full-year pretax profit rose 8.2 percent to 42.1 million pounds ($63.45 million).

* DOMINO PRINTING SCIENCES PLC - The bar code printer maker said on Wednesday it has agreed to be bought by Japan's Brother Industries Ltd for about 1.03 billion pounds ($1.55 billion).

* HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS - The firm reported a 21 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, helped by strong demand for its high-margin injectible drugs, particularly in the United States.

* BP - The 65,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit has been shut for repairs for the second time in two weeks at BP Plc's 413,500-bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Tuesday.

* CAIRN ENERGY - The oil explorer has filed a dispute notice against the Indian income tax department over a $1.6 billion tax claim from the 2006-2007 fiscal year, the company said on Tuesday.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The drugmaker will establish a new headquarters for Asia in Singapore to make quicker decisions for the region, a move that follows a recent rocky ride in China due to a damaging bribery scandal.

* BOOHOO.COM - The company said on Wednesday its revenues in the two months to Feb 28 were up 22 percent year on year.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The City watchdog is investigating Lloyds after a leaked internal email raised fresh concerns about its high pressure sales culture, the Daily Mail reported late on Tuesday.

* ALLIED MINDS - Shares in the firm rose 7.7 percent on Tuesday. The Daily Mail's market report attributed the move to "vague bid talk". The company on Tuesday announced the formation of BridgeSat, Inc., which is building an optical connectivity system to improve the wireless transfer of data from satellites.

($1 = 0.6635 pounds) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Blaise Robinson)