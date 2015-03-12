UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 12

LONDON, March 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 4 to 11 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according
to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.28 percent higher at 6,721.51 points in
the previous session.
* Several FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which
investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to
Reuters calculations, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take 8.24 points off the index.
* The companies trading ex-dividend are: BHP Billiton, Direct Line
Insurance Group, Hargreaves Lansdown, Hammerson
, Land Securities Group, Randgold Resources,
Shire and Standard Chartered.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
- Full Year 2014 WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Earnings Release
- Full Year 2014/15 Home Retail Group Trading Statement Release
- Full Year 2014 Cineworld Group Earnings Release
- Full Year 2014 Serco Group Earnings Release
- Full Year 2014 Computacenter Earnings Release
- Full Year 2014 SOCO International Earnings Release
- Q2 2015 ASOS Trading Statement Release
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)