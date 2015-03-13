版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 13日 星期五 14:59 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday March 13

LONDON, March 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 12 to 14 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.6 percent at 6,761.07 points by the
close. The index is up about 3 percent so far this year. 

    * UTILITIES - Opposition and Labour party leader Ed Miliband will reiterate
his plans to empower the energy regulator to force utility companies to cut
bills in line with falling energy prices if he wins May's general election,
according to British media.
    
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline has raised $853 million via a
partial sale of Aspen Pharmacare shares. 
    
    * OIL COMPANIES -  The United Steelworkers union and oil companies have
reached a tentative deal to end the largest U.S. refinery strike in 35 years,
the labor group and people familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday. The
lead negotiator for the companies is Royal Dutch Shell. 
    
    Royal Dutch Shell has abandoned two natural gas exploration wells in eastern
Ukraine after they were deemed uneconomical, the oil major said on Thursday.
    
    * BANKS - Britain's banks and other lenders have paid out 18 billion pounds
($27 billion) to compensate borrowers mis-sold payment protection insurance
(PPI), after paying out 339 million pounds in December, the financial regulator
said. 
    
        
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Polyus Gold International Ltd             Full Year 2014 Polyus
                                           Gold International Ltd
                                           Earnings Release
 J D Wetherspoon PLC                       Half Year 2014 J D
                                           Wetherspoon PLC Earnings
                                           Release
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐