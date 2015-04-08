UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 8

LONDON, April 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures
are trading up 0.8 percent at 0730 GMT on Wednesday. For more on the factors
* BG GROUP, ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell said on
Wednesday it had agreed to buy BG Group BG.L for 47 billion pounds ($70 billion)
in a bid to close the gap on the world's biggest oil major, U.S. ExxonMobil
XOM.N.
Traders said early pre-market indicators pointed to a rise of as much as 50
percent for BG shares at the open.
* SKY : French media conglomerate Vivendi is looking at a
possible acquisition of pay-TV group Sky, as one of several options to expand
the reach of its own TV group Canal Plus, three sources familiar with the matter
said.
* ROYAL MAIL : The privatised UK postal group is drawing up plans to
increase the remuneration of its Chief Executive Moya Greene, which has remained
the same since she joined the company in 2010, Sky News reported citing people
familiar with the matter.
* BARCLAYS : The UK bank's head of markets Eric Felder is leaving
the bank, less than a year after he was appointed to supervise its global sales
and trading businesses, according to an internal memo.
* EASYJET : Passenger statistics for March showed a 7.5 percent
increase in passengers and a rise in load factor to 92.6 percent.
