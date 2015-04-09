UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 9

LONDON, April 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 23 to 27 points, or 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.4 percent at 6,937.41 points on
Wednesday.
* U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE: The Federal Reserve could still hike interest rates
in June despite weak recent U.S. data and investor skepticism, two influential
officials with the central bank said on Wednesday, putting the spotlight
squarely on the economy's performance in the next two months.
* UK ELECTION: Ahead of Britain's May 7 election, the opposition Labour
Party has a one percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservatives, according to a YouGov poll for The Sun newspaper.
* COPPER: London copper slipped on Thursday as traders eyed minutes from the
latest Federal Reserve meeting that signalled a June rate rise may still be on
the table, which lifted the dollar and dented the allure of commodities.
* OIL: Oil prices rose more than a percent on Thursday, clawing back a part
of the 6 percent slump in the previous session that was triggered by a shock
jump in U.S. crude inventories and record Saudi output, although analysts said
sentiment remained bearish.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson)