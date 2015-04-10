UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 10

LONDON, April 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by around 15 points on Friday, or 0.2 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 77.95 points higher on Thursday at 7,015.36 points.

* VEDANTA RESOURCES

The natural-resources group reported production figures for the fourth quarter and said despite volatile commodity markets that it remained confident in its diversified business model.

* CENTRICA

Gas deliveries into Britain's North Morecambe (Barrow) sub-terminal were restarted on Friday morning after an unplanned outage ended, its operator Centrica said.

* UK ELECTION

With less than a month to go before Britain's May 7 election, Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives had a one percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a ComRes poll. However, four opinion polls showed Britain's opposition Labour Party has taken the lead, with one survey showing a Labour lead of six points.

* OMGI'S BUXTON ON ELECTION TRADE

Investors should hold on to banks and cyclical stocks and use any panic selling around the May 7 UK election to buy up more shares, said one of Britain's best-known fund managers.

* SHIRE

The drugmaker said the U.S. FDA is to grant priority review to lifitegrast NDA, with a decision expected on Oct. 25.

* FAROE PETROLEUM

The company says it discovers gas at Norwegian field.

* JOHN LEWIS

Weekly department store sales up 20.9 percent.

* MAJESTIC WINE

The company says it is to acquire Naked Wines fora total consideration of up to 70 million pounds. It also says full-year sales rose 40 percent.

* DEBENHAMS

The retailer appoints Terry Duddy as a non-executive director.

* BONMARCHE HOLDINGS

The company says full-year performance will be in line with expectations.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

