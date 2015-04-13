UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 13

LONDON, April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up by 2 to 3 points, or 0.04 percent higher on Monday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index ended up 1.1 percent at 7,089.77 points on Friday,
its highest ever closing level. It had earlier set an intraday record high of
7,095.36 points on Friday as well.
* UK ELECTION: Britain's opposition Labour party have taken a 3 percentage
point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives according to a
YouGov opinion poll ahead of the May 7 general election.
* OIL: Oil prices inched up on Monday following a strong session on Friday.
* COPPER: London copper was flat on Monday after surprisingly weak China
trade data was offset by a jump in March copper imports, which were plumped up
by bookings made a month earlier when imports were cheaper.
* TRAVELODGE: The owners of UK budget hotel chain Travelodge are preparing
to appoint advisers to consider strategic options, including a sale that may
value the company at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.46 billion), The Times
reported on Sunday.
* CRYSTAL AMBER/PINEWOOD: The Crystal Amber fund is eyeing a new stake in
Pinewood Studios, the Financial Times reported.
* CO-OP: Co-Op Group members have revolted over the company's boardroom
elections, The Guardian reported.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson)