UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 14

LONDON, April 14 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday, with European stock markets also expected to track a late dip on Wall Street. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index fell 0.4 percent to 7,064.30 points on Monday.

* UK ELECTION: Ahead of the May 7 election, in which Labour Party and Prime Minister David Cameron's incumbent Conservative Party are neck-and-neck in polls, Deutsche Bank said in a research note that the Labour Party is most likely be able to form the next government.

A YouGov poll on Monday evening also said that Labour had a one percentage point lead over the Conservatives.

* UK RETAIL SECTOR: British retail spending rose at its fastest annual rate in almost a year last month, boosted by Easter falling a month earlier than in 2014, an industry body said on Tuesday.

* MINERS: Standard & Poor's warned on Monday it may soon downgrade several miners as it lowered its iron ore price estimates for the next couple of years. S&P said in a statement it was placing on watch negative the credit ratings of Vale SA, Rio Tinto PLC, BHP Billiton Ltd, Anglo American PLC, CAP SA, Exxaro Resources, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, and Eurasian Resources Group.

* RIVERSTONE : Investment vehicle Riverstone Energy confirmed on Tuesday former BP chief executive John Browne would leave the company's board next month.

* JOHN WOOD GROUP : Oil and gas services company John Wood Group said it had won a five-year contract with EnQuest.

* ASHMORE : Emerging markets-focused fund management company Ashmore Group said on Tuesday its third-quarter assets under management fell by 4.1 percent to $61.1 billion, as clients pulled cash and it lost money on its investments.

* MICHAEL PAGE : British staff recruitment firm Michael Page said it was on track to meet full-year expectations after posting a 10.9 percent rise in underlying first-quarter gross profit, boosted by strong demand in all of its regions.

* QUINDELL : Consultancy and outsourcing company Quindell named Mark Williams as its finance director.

* CINVEN/SPIRE HEALTHCARE : Private equity firm Cinven said it raised 136.4 million pounds via the sale of a stake in Spire Healthcare.

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS : GW Pharmaceuticals said it was advancing its formal clinical development programme.

* GEMFIELDS : Gemfields Plc's quarterly emerald and beryl production nearly tripled, driven by increased average grade of minerals mined at the Kagem mine in Zambia.

* EASYHOTEL : Budget hotels group EasyHotel named Marc Vieilledent as its new chief financial officer.

* POUNDLAND : Discount retailer Poundland said its full-year results were in line with market expectations.

* METALS: London copper prices steadied on Tuesday as investors bet that Beijing would take fresh measures to shore up its economy after surprisingly weak trade data.

* OIL PRICES: Crude prices rose on Tuesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said it expected U.S. shale oil output to record its first monthly decline in over four years.

