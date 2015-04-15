UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 15

(Adds futures, further company news)

LONDON, April 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening little changed on Wednesday, with June futures on the index down 0.1 percent at 0630 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher at 7,075.26 points on Tuesday, finishing close to a record high of 7,095.36 points reached on April 10.

* ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Onglyza and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s rival product Nesina should carry information about the risk of heart failure, an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday.

* BURBERRY - The luxury goods maker posted a 9 percent rise in first-half underlying sales on Wednesday, with strong trading in the United States and Europe helping to make up for weakness in major markets such as Hong Kong.

* BUNZL - The business supplies distributor reported a 6 percent rise in group revenue in the first quarter of its financial year, helped by recent acquisitions.

* DIXONS CARPHONE - German mobile telephone company Drillisch agreed to buy telecoms shop chain The Phone House Deutschland from Dixons Carphone for a combination of shares and future cash flows.

* HUNTING - The oilfield services company said its first-quarter operating profit fell about 60 percent, hurt by the drop in global rig counts and reduced capital expenditures across the sector.

* JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT - The fund manager said assets under management (AUM) rose to 34.8 billion pounds at the end of March from 31.9 billion pounds three months earlier.

* FRESNILLO - The precious metals miner said on Wednesday it was on track to achieve its 2015 production guidance after reporting an output increase in the first quarter.

* BP, ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Norway's oil fund, the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund, said on Wednesday it would back a proposal from shareholders of BP and Royal Dutch Shell for further information from the companies on risks and opportunities associated with climate change.

* BP - Negotiations were continuing on Tuesday between company representatives and striking United Steelworkers union (USW) members from BP's Whiting, Indiana, refinery. [ID:nL2N0XB2CJ

* LSE - Italy's Antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into whether Italy bourse operator Borsa Italiana had given preferential access to its data to financial information company Blt Market Services.

* WEIR - The stock rose 5.1 percent on Tuesday. The Daily Mail's market report on Wednesday attributed the move to "revived bid talk".

