UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday April 16

LONDON, April 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 1 point lower to 2 points higher, or flat in percentage terms on
Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * The FTSE 100 closed up 21.52 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,096.78
points on Wednesday, after rising to a new all-time record at 7,111.72 points
earlier in the day.

    * BP - The administrator overseeing a BP Plc fund to compensate
people and businesses claiming they were harmed by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil
spill said on Wednesday more than $5 billion has been paid out. 
    
    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday
declined to hold Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc liable for allegedly
defrauding investors in its American depositary shares by downplaying its
subprime asset exposure prior to the global financial crisis. 
    
    * EX-DIVS - BAE Systems, Capita, Hikma, Intu
Properties, Reckitt Benckiser and Smith & Nephew all go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors no longer qualify for the latest
dividend payout. Ex-divs are set to knock 4.86 points off the FTSE 100.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
        
 Diageo PLC                    Q3 2014 Interim Management Statement Release
 SABMiller PLC                 Q4 2015 Trading Update
 WH Smith PLC                  Half Year 2015 Earnings Release
 Persimmon PLC                 Interim Management Statement Release
 Unilever PLC                  Q1 2015 Trading Statement Release
 Debenhams PLC                 Interim 2014/2015 Earnings Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

