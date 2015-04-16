UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday April 16

LONDON, April 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower to 2 points higher, or flat in percentage terms on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The FTSE 100 closed up 21.52 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,096.78 points on Wednesday, after rising to a new all-time record at 7,111.72 points earlier in the day. * BP - The administrator overseeing a BP Plc fund to compensate people and businesses claiming they were harmed by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill said on Wednesday more than $5 billion has been paid out. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday declined to hold Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc liable for allegedly defrauding investors in its American depositary shares by downplaying its subprime asset exposure prior to the global financial crisis. * EX-DIVS - BAE Systems, Capita, Hikma, Intu Properties, Reckitt Benckiser and Smith & Nephew all go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Ex-divs are set to knock 4.86 points off the FTSE 100. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Diageo PLC Q3 2014 Interim Management Statement Release SABMiller PLC Q4 2015 Trading Update WH Smith PLC Half Year 2015 Earnings Release Persimmon PLC Interim Management Statement Release Unilever PLC Q1 2015 Trading Statement Release Debenhams PLC Interim 2014/2015 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)