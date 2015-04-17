UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 17

(Adds company news)

LONDON, April 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 to 15 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index initially rose to an all-time high of 7,119.35 points in the previous session, but then edged back and closed down 0.5 percent at 7,060.45 points.

* ASTRAZENECA - The company said that U.S. FDA has granted orphan drug designation for mek inhibitor selumetinib for treatment of uveal melanoma.

* BP - BP shareholders voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to publish regular updates on how its strategies were affecting climate change from next year, making it one of the first global oil companies to disclose such details.

* Rio Tinto - The world's second-largest mining company warned of "continued bumps" in its key iron ore market and vowed to stay focused on slashing costs to be the last man standing at a tough time for the sector.

* ALLIANCE TRUST - Chairwoman Karin Forseke sought to rally support in a fight to derail Elliott Advisors' plan to overhaul her board on Friday, asking investors to consider who they "trust" to run the 126-year old firm.

* Brent crude oil prices fell on Friday, ending a run of rallies earlier in the week, after OPEC said that its output surged in March, adding to a global glut.

* London tin capitulated to more than five-year lows and is on track for a brutal 11 percent weekly fall, as growing supply from Myanmar and torpid demand punish prices.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)