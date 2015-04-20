UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday April 20

LONDON, April 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 35 to 36 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.9 percent to 6,994.63 on Friday, leaving the index down 1.3 percent for the week.

* CHINA - China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, the second industry-wide cut in two months, adding more liquidity to the world's second-biggest economy to help spur bank lending and combat slowing growth.

* TESCO - The world's third biggest retailer said big businesses could be driven from Britain by the uncertainty surrounding a referendum on European Union membership, which the governing Conservatives have promised to hold if re-elected.

* LLOYDS - British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday that he intends to sell billions of pounds of government shares in Lloyds Banking Group to small investors if his Conservative Party wins the May 7 election.

* BANKS - HSBC and Standard Chartered are looking at the viability of quitting London for a new home in Asia because a big jump in a tax on UK banks makes staying in Britain increasingly painful.

* VODAFONE - Indian tax authorities have issued a fresh notice to Vodafone Group Plc seeking re-assessment of tax returns for assessment year 2009-2010, news channel ET Now reported on Saturday citing sources familiar with the development.

* BHP BILLITON - Miner BHP Billiton has shut an oven at its Cerro Matoso ferronickel plant in Colombia after equipment damage, cutting output by as much as three quarters, the president of the union representing the plant's workers told Reuters on Friday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)