UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24

LONDON, April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen edging
higher at the open on Friday, with June futures on the index up 0.3
percent at 0630 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The FTSE 100 closed up 0.4 percent at 7,053.67 points, near a record high
of 7,119.35 reached on April 16. The index is up 7.4 percent so far in 2015.
* UK ELECTIONS - Business leaders have become frustrated at the tactics and
tone of the Conservative election campaign. Twenty FTSE 100 and other business
leaders told the Financial Times that they are anxious that despite presiding
over an economic recovery, David Cameron has not opened a lead over Labour. (on.ft.com/1aVXwfn)
* ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca's sales fell by a slightly
less-than-expected 6 percent in the first quarter, hit by the launch of generic
copies of its popular stomach acid pill Nexium in the vital U.S. market and the
strong dollar.
The drugs group is braced for dissent from leading investors over executive
pay almost a year after it saw off a 69 billion pounds takeover bid from Pfizer,
Sky News reported late on Thursday. The FTSE-100 drugs giant will be the subject
of a modest shareholder revolt at its annual meeting on Friday. (bit.ly/1OM5vZK)
* RECKITT BENCKISER - Reckitt Benckiser Group reported higher
quarterly sales on Friday, helped by growth across all regions, and stood by its
full-year target.
* LLOYDS BANKING - The size of the stake owned by British taxpayers
in Lloyds Banking Group has fallen by a further 1 percent to below 21 percent,
the government agency in charge of managing the interest said on Friday.
* BAE SYSTEMS - Europe's biggest defence contractor BAE Systems
said it had commenced an assessment of its U.S.-based manpower and services
businesses in its Intelligence and Security divisions.
* ROTORK - Valve-control systems maker Rotork said it expected
first-half results to be lower than a year earlier, hurt by lower investment
from oil and gas explorers and uncertainty due to political tension in Russia,
Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
* TESCO - Tesco Lotus, the Thai operation of Tesco, remains
committed to Thailand and will continue to invest in expanding its retail and
online channels, the Bangkok Post quoted Chief Executive John Christie as
saying. (bit.ly/1Eky7b0)
* BP - BP said on Thursday that talks to end an 11-week strike at its
Whiting, Indiana, refinery were at a standstill over the union's bargaining
rights while a walkout at its joint-venture Toledo, Ohio, plant would likely
continue for some time.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Shell has taken into account the risks
presented by the Petrobras graft scandal to its expanding operations in Brazil
and is confident the Brazilian state-run oil company will emerge stronger, the
company's CEO said on Thursday.
