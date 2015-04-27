UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 27

LONDON, April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening flat on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,070.70 points on Friday,
not far from a record high of 7,119.35 points set earlier this month.
* UK ELECTION: Britain's Labour Party on Sunday ruled out a post-election
deal with Scottish nationalists after Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservatives said such a tie-up could spark the biggest constitutional crisis
since the 1936 abdication of the king.
* LABOUR PARTY/STAMP DUTY: Britain's Labour Party will announce a plan on
Monday to scrap the stamp duty for first-time home buyers and give them the
right to buy up to half of new homes built locally, as the party lays out its
plan to tackle the country's housing crisis ahead of next month's parliamentary
election.
* HSBC : HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, is weighing plans to spin off
its British retail bank in a 20 billion-pound ($30.37 billion) deal, the Sunday
Times reported.
* BARCLAYS : Barclays Plc failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss
a lawsuit accusing the British bank of defrauding shareholders about a private
"dark pool" trading platform even as it was publicly pledging to clean up its
corporate culture.
* BP : Britain's outgoing government has told BP Plc that it wants the
company to remain a British industrial champion and it would oppose any takeover
of the oil producer, the Financial Times reported.
* BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton is contesting A$522 million
($409 million) in Australian tax bills on its Singapore marketing operations up
to 2010, after having paid almost no tax in Singapore since 2006, the global
miner told an Australian Senate panel.
* RYANAIR : European budget airline Ryanair expects its fares to
decline by between 10 and 15 percent over the next two years as it will pass on
to travellers the benefits of lower oil prices, its chief executive said in a
newspaper interview.
* OIL PRICE: Brent crude prices held near a 4-1/2 month high above $65 a
barrel on Monday.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)