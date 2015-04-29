版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 29日 星期三 13:54 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday April 29

LONDON, April 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 17 to 20 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on 
    
    * The FTSE 100 closed 73.45 points lower, or 1 percent, at 7,030.53 points
on Tuesday, retreating from a record high of 7,122.74 hit in the previous
session, hindered by disappointing corporate updates and weak U.S. data.
 
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - An environmental group and a law clinic
petitioned the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether
Royal Dutch Shell has adequately disclosed to investors the risks of oil
exploration in the harsh Arctic waters, the groups said on Tuesday.
 
    
    * UK ELECTION - British consumer confidence fell this month for the first
time since December, according to a survey that will disappoint Prime Minister
David Cameron ahead of next week's national election. 
    
    British Prime Minister Cameron will on Wednesday pledge not to increase
taxes if his Conservative Party wins the May 7 general elections.
 
    
    * TELECOMS - Mobile telecoms firms in Europe will have to offer their
customers at least 100 megabytes (MB) of data a year at domestic rates when
travelling within the European Union, according to an EU document seen by
Reuters. 
    
    * NATIONAL EXPRESS - British transport company National Express is
considering challenging a decision by a Bavarian procurement chamber denying it
permission to operate the Nuremberg S-Bahn services despite being named
preferred bidder. 
    
    

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
    
 Alent PLC                           Q1 2015 Alent PLC Trading Update
                                     Release
 Barclays PLC                        Q1 2015 Barclays PLC Interim
                                     Management Statement Release
 British American                    Q1 2015 British American Tobacco
 Tobacco PLC                         PLC Interim Management Statement
                                     Release
 Stagecoach Group                    Stagecoach Group PLC Pre-Close
 PLC                                 Trading Statement Release
 Next PLC                            Q1 2015 Next PLC Trading Statement
                                     Release
 Weir Group PLC                      Q1 2015 Weir Group PLC Interim
                                     Management Statement Release
 Development                         Full Year 2014 Development
 Securities PLC                      Securities PLC Earnings Release
 Petropavlovsk PLC                   Full Year 2014 Petropavlovsk PLC
                                     Earnings Release
 Standard Life PLC                   Q1 2015 Standard Life PLC AUA and
                                     Flows Update Release
 Hellermanntyton                     Q1 2015 Hellermanntyton Group PLC
 Group PLC                           Trading Statement Release
 London Stock                        Q1 2015 London Stock Exchange Group
 Exchange Group PLC                  PLC Interim Management Statement
                                     Release
 Home Retail Group                   Full Year 2014/2015 Home Retail
 PLC                                 Group PLC Earnings Release
 Spirit Pub Company                  Half Year 2015 Spirit Pub Company
 PLC                                 PLC Earnings Release
 TSB Banking Group                   Q1 2015 TSB Banking Group PLC
 PLC                                 Interim Management Statement
                                     Release
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐