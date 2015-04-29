UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday April 29

LONDON, April 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 to 20 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The FTSE 100 closed 73.45 points lower, or 1 percent, at 7,030.53 points on Tuesday, retreating from a record high of 7,122.74 hit in the previous session, hindered by disappointing corporate updates and weak U.S. data. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - An environmental group and a law clinic petitioned the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Royal Dutch Shell has adequately disclosed to investors the risks of oil exploration in the harsh Arctic waters, the groups said on Tuesday. * UK ELECTION - British consumer confidence fell this month for the first time since December, according to a survey that will disappoint Prime Minister David Cameron ahead of next week's national election. British Prime Minister Cameron will on Wednesday pledge not to increase taxes if his Conservative Party wins the May 7 general elections. * TELECOMS - Mobile telecoms firms in Europe will have to offer their customers at least 100 megabytes (MB) of data a year at domestic rates when travelling within the European Union, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. * NATIONAL EXPRESS - British transport company National Express is considering challenging a decision by a Bavarian procurement chamber denying it permission to operate the Nuremberg S-Bahn services despite being named preferred bidder. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Alent PLC Q1 2015 Alent PLC Trading Update Release Barclays PLC Q1 2015 Barclays PLC Interim Management Statement Release British American Q1 2015 British American Tobacco Tobacco PLC PLC Interim Management Statement Release Stagecoach Group Stagecoach Group PLC Pre-Close PLC Trading Statement Release Next PLC Q1 2015 Next PLC Trading Statement Release Weir Group PLC Q1 2015 Weir Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release Development Full Year 2014 Development Securities PLC Securities PLC Earnings Release Petropavlovsk PLC Full Year 2014 Petropavlovsk PLC Earnings Release Standard Life PLC Q1 2015 Standard Life PLC AUA and Flows Update Release Hellermanntyton Q1 2015 Hellermanntyton Group PLC Group PLC Trading Statement Release London Stock Q1 2015 London Stock Exchange Group Exchange Group PLC PLC Interim Management Statement Release Home Retail Group Full Year 2014/2015 Home Retail PLC Group PLC Earnings Release Spirit Pub Company Half Year 2015 Spirit Pub Company PLC PLC Earnings Release TSB Banking Group Q1 2015 TSB Banking Group PLC PLC Interim Management Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)