UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday April 29

(Adds futures, company news)
LONDON, April 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 17 to 20 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent by 0625 GMT. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 closed 73.45 points lower, or 1 percent, at 7,030.53 points
on Tuesday, retreating from a record high of 7,122.74 hit in the previous
session, hindered by disappointing corporate updates and weak U.S. data.
* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - The world's No. 2 cigarette maker
reported lower revenue for the first-quarter, as more people cut back on
smoking.
* BARCLAYS - Barclays BARC.L set aside another 800 million pounds
($1.2 billion) on Wednesday to cover fines and settlements for alleged foreign
exchange manipulation and other past conduct issues, dragging profits down by a
quarter.
* STANDARD LIFE - Insurer and asset manager Standard Life SL.L said
on Wednesday that first-quarter assets under administration rose 5 percent to
311.9 billion pounds ($478.86 billion), driven by strong markets and net
inflows.
* ANTOFAGASTA - Chilean miner Antofagasta cut its annual copper
production forecast on Wednesday as it posted a fall in first-quarter copper
output hit by protests at one of its mines and heavy rains in the Atacama
desert.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - An environmental group and a law clinic
petitioned the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether
Royal Dutch Shell has adequately disclosed to investors the risks of oil
exploration in the harsh Arctic waters, the groups said on Tuesday.
* WEIR GROUP - Weir Plc said orders from its oil and gas business
fell 23 percent in the first quarter and it expects the decline to continue into
the second quarter.
* UK ELECTION - British consumer confidence fell this month for the first
time since December, according to a survey that will disappoint Prime Minister
David Cameron ahead of next week's national election.
British Prime Minister Cameron will on Wednesday pledge not to increase
taxes if his Conservative Party wins the May 7 general elections.
* TELECOMS - Mobile telecoms firms in Europe will have to offer their
customers at least 100 megabytes (MB) of data a year at domestic rates when
travelling within the European Union, according to an EU document seen by
Reuters.
* PROPERTY - British house prices rose at the fastest monthly pace since
June last year, a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Wednesday in
another sign that the housing market might be starting to regain momentum.
* N BROWN GROUP - British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group
posted a 21.2 percent drop in full-year profit and reiterated its 2015 guidance.
* NATIONAL EXPRESS - British transport company National Express is
considering challenging a decision by a Bavarian procurement chamber denying it
permission to operate the Nuremberg S-Bahn services despite being named
preferred bidder.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Alent PLC Q1 2015 Alent PLC Trading Update
Release
Barclays PLC Q1 2015 Barclays PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
British American Q1 2015 British American Tobacco
Tobacco PLC PLC Interim Management Statement
Release
Stagecoach Group Stagecoach Group PLC Pre-Close
PLC Trading Statement Release
Next PLC Q1 2015 Next PLC Trading Statement
Release
Weir Group PLC Q1 2015 Weir Group PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
Development Full Year 2014 Development
Securities PLC Securities PLC Earnings Release
Petropavlovsk PLC Full Year 2014 Petropavlovsk PLC
Earnings Release
Standard Life PLC Q1 2015 Standard Life PLC AUA and
Flows Update Release
Hellermanntyton Q1 2015 Hellermanntyton Group PLC
Group PLC Trading Statement Release
London Stock Q1 2015 London Stock Exchange Group
Exchange Group PLC PLC Interim Management Statement
Release
Home Retail Group Full Year 2014/2015 Home Retail
PLC Group PLC Earnings Release
Spirit Pub Company Half Year 2015 Spirit Pub Company
PLC PLC Earnings Release
TSB Banking Group Q1 2015 TSB Banking Group PLC
PLC Interim Management Statement
Release
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)