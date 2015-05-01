UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 1

LONDON May 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 to 11 points lower, or down as much as 0.16 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index, which hit an all-time high of 7,122.74 points on April 27, closed 0.2 percent higher at 6,960.63 points in the previous session. The index rose 2.8 percent in April.

* Trading volumes are expected to be lower as other major regional markets are closed on Friday for the May Day holiday.

* HSBC - A campaign group has begun a legal process that could lead to Britain's tax authority facing a judicial review over its failure to take a tougher line with people alleged to have used accounts with an HSBC unit in Switzerland to evade tax.

* Oil futures hovered around 2015-highs on Friday after posting their biggest monthly gains for six years in April.

* London copper edged down on Friday on concerns about the health of China's economy, but was set to close the week up nearly 5 percent in its largest weekly gain since Sept 2012, lifted by seasonal demand and a weaker dollar.

