UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 1

LONDON May 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9
to 11 points lower, or down as much as 0.16 percent, on Friday, according to
financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index, which hit an all-time high of 7,122.74 points on
April 27, closed 0.2 percent higher at 6,960.63 points in the previous session.
The index rose 2.8 percent in April.
* Trading volumes are expected to be lower as other major regional markets
are closed on Friday for the May Day holiday.
* HSBC - A campaign group has begun a legal process that could lead
to Britain's tax authority facing a judicial review over its failure to take a
tougher line with people alleged to have used accounts with an HSBC unit in
Switzerland to evade tax.
* Oil futures hovered around 2015-highs on Friday after posting their
biggest monthly gains for six years in April.
* London copper edged down on Friday on concerns about the health of China's
economy, but was set to close the week up nearly 5 percent in its largest weekly
gain since Sept 2012, lifted by seasonal demand and a weaker dollar.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
- Q1 2015 Lloyds Banking Group Interim Management Statement Release
- Q1 2015 Colt Group SA Interim Management Statement Release
- Capital & Counties Properties PLC Trading Statement Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)