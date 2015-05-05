UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday May 5

GLASGOW, May 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 45 to 47 points, or 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The London stock market was closed for a holiday on Monday. On Friday, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.4 percent at 6,985.95 points, boosted by a surge in Lloyds. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Shell's quest to return to Arctic drilling for the first time in three years could face delays after Seattle ruled that the city's port must apply for a permit for the company to use it as a hub for drilling rigs. * UNILEVER - Consumer goods maker Unilever says its brands that most fully embrace its CEO's passion for sustainability perform the best, adding fuel to its oft-repeated argument that social responsibility is good for business. * UK ELECTION - Ahead of Britain's parliamentary election on Thursday, Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party are tied at 33 percent, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sun newspaper published on Monday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Aberdeen Asset Half Year 2015 Aberdeen Asset Management PLC Management PLC Earnings Release Just Eat PLC Q1 2015 Just Eat PLC Interim Management Statement Release HSBC Holdings PLC Q1 2015 HSBC Holdings PLC Interim Management Statement Release Indivior PLC Q1 2015 Indivior PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)