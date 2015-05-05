UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday May 5

(Adds futures, company news)
GLASGOW, May 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 45 to 47 points, or 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. Futures were up 0.6 percent at 0632 GMT. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The London stock market was closed for a holiday on Monday. On Friday, the
blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.4 percent at 6,985.95 points,
boosted by a surge in Lloyds.
* GLENCORE - Miner and commodity trader Glencore posted on Tuesday
a 9 percent fall in its first quarter copper production reflecting lower copper
grades at its Alumbrera and Antamina mines in South America and maintenance at
its Collahuasi mine.
* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT - British asset manager Aberdeen Asset
Management posted a 25 percent jump in first-half profits, boosted by a recent
acquisition, but also saw more money leave its funds on the back of market
uncertainty.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Shell's quest to return to Arctic drilling
for the first time in three years could face delays after Seattle ruled that the
city's port must apply for a permit for the company to use it as a hub for
drilling rigs.
* UNILEVER - Consumer goods maker Unilever says its brands that
most fully embrace its CEO's passion for sustainability perform the best, adding
fuel to its oft-repeated argument that social responsibility is good for
business.
* JUST EAT - The British online takeaway food service said on Tuesday
that its strong momentum had continued in its first quarter, with like-for-like
order numbers increasing by 47 percent.
* UK ELECTION - Ahead of Britain's parliamentary election on Thursday, Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party are tied
at 33 percent, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sun newspaper
published on Monday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Aberdeen Asset Half Year 2015 Aberdeen Asset
Management PLC Management PLC Earnings Release
Just Eat PLC Q1 2015 Just Eat PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
HSBC Holdings PLC Q1 2015 HSBC Holdings PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
Indivior PLC Q1 2015 Indivior PLC Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)