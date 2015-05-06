UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday May 6

LONDON, May 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 28 to 32 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gave up initial gains to finish 0.8
percent weaker at 6,927.58 points on Tuesday, dragged down by a fall in HSBC
.
* UK ELECTION - Campaigning in Britain's most unpredictable election in a
generation enters its final day on Wednesday with the two main parties level in
most polls, including a new YouGov poll overnight, and neither on track to
command a majority in the parliament of the world's fifth largest economy.
* RETAIL - A sharp decline in British shop prices eased slightly last
month, according to survey that suggests Britons' spending power is continuing
to improve, a day before a closely fought national election.
* ECONOMICS - A leading think tank cut its forecast for Britain's economic
growth in 2015 on Wednesday, a day before a closely fought national election,
but said strong consumer spending should keep the recovery on track.
* SKY - In a clash of corporate titans over naming rights in a
fast-changing industry, Microsoft and its Skype phone service came out
on the losing side of an EU court battle on Tuesday with Rupert Murdoch's
television business Sky .
* BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton said it had suspended operations at
its Metalloys South demolition plant in South Africa following the death of a
worker at the site.
* ANGLO AMERICAN - An order by Chile's SMA environmental regulator
to shut a waste dump at Anglo American PLC's Los Bronces copper mine will not
impact production or operations there, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Imperial Tobacco Group Half Year 2015 Imperial Tobacco Group
PLC PLC Earnings Release
National Express Group Q1 2015 National Express Group PLC
PLC Interim Management Statement Release
J D Wetherspoon PLC Q3 2014 J D Wetherspoon PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
Carillion PLC Q1 2015 Carillion PLC Interim Management
Statement Release
Summit Therapeutics PLC Full Year 2014 Summit Therapeutics PLC
Earnings Release
Intu Properties PLC Intu Properties PLC Trading Statement
for the period from 1 January 2015 to 6
May 2015
Legal & General Group PLC Q1 2015 Legal & General Group PLC
Interim Management Statement Release
The Sage Group PLC Half Year 2015 The Sage Group PLC
Earnings Release
GKN PLC GKN PLC Trading Statement Release
J Sainsbury PLC Full Year 2014/15 J Sainsbury PLC
Earnings Release
DS Smith PLC DS Smith PLC Trading Statement Release
Inmarsat PLC Q1 2015 Inmarsat PLC Earnings Release
Direct Line Insurance Q1 2015 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC
Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release
Prudential PLC Q1 2015 Prudential PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
GlaxoSmithKline PLC Q1 2015 GlaxoSmithKline PLC Earnings
Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)